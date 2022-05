OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- As an EF3 tornado moved toward Gaylord, Mich. on Friday afternoon, it was phones - not sirens - alerting residents to the oncoming danger. Otsego County, where Gaylord is located, says it got rid of its traditional alert sirens about 15 years ago. The county now uses an app called "Code Red" to alert residents of dangers like tornados, missing people or public safety threats.

