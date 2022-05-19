Jensen Ackles Talks The Winchesters' 'Vintage' Look, Bringing Back Fan Faves and Angels' Involvement in Prequel

Click here to read the full article.

Dean Winchester might not be the only familiar face from Supernatural to grace the upcoming prequel series The Winchesters .

Executive producer Jensen Ackles appears in and narrates a trailer for The CW’s new fall drama (airing Tuesdays at 8/7c), which chronicles the love story between young John (played by The In Between ‘s Drake Rodger) and Mary Winchester ( American Housewife ‘s Meg Donnelly) — and the door is open for other fan faves from the mothership series to make an appearance.

“The great thing about this world is that nothing is off the table. We have ways of bringing back fan-favorite characters and the actors that played them,” Ackles told TVLine on the red carpet at The CW’s annual Upfront presentation on Thursday. “We also have ways of bringing back younger versions of those characters.”

In telling the story of hunter Mary and Men of Letters legacy John, one can’t ignore that their union was in some ways destined by higher powers on Supernatural . So will angels play a role in the prequel? “ Ooh , that is a really good question, and TBD,” Ackles replied coyly with a laugh.

As for how The Winchesters compares to Supernatural , Ackles noted that “there’s plenty of ties to the original show,” but the offshoot will have its own feel. “It’s going to be a period piece, it’s in the 1970s… so it’s going to have a different look,” he explained. Whereas shooting in Vancouver, Canada, gave Supernatural “this beautiful grey-blue kind of feel,” the spinoff pilot was shot in New Orleans, Louisiana (and will continue to film there), giving it “a whole different tonal quality. It’s more ambers, which gives it that vintage look.” Ackles’ wife and fellow EP Danneel Ackles added that the series will also take a cue from Supernatural and make use of classic rock n’ roll music.

Press PLAY above to watch the full interview, then hit the comments with your song requests!