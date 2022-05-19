ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Who's running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania?

 4 days ago

Who's running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania?

New Jersey Globe

Pennsylvania Senate primary likely headed to automatic recount

Longtime Cliffside Park resident Mehmet Oz and his main opponent in the Republican U.S. Senate primary in Pennsylvania, Dave McCormick, remain locked in an incredibly close race almost a week after Election Day, with an automatic recount now looking very likely. Oz currently has 418,547 votes and 31.2% of the...
CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania townships may get greater taxing power to fund EMS

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s emergency services have a work force challenge and a financial challenge, and a new tax may be on the horizon in some places. A new bill, HB2601, would allow second-class townships to increase its ambulance tax to fund emergency services in their areas. There are almost 1,500 second-class townships in the commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNN

Opinion: Pennsylvania has a primary problem

(CNN) — Pennsylvania, one of the nation's political bellwethers, is working to wrap up a chaotic and acrimonious primary season. Based on my analysis of the available data, the primary was the first one in the Commonwealth's 235-year history in which voters had the chance to vote for candidates in open gubernatorial and US Senate races, new state House and Senate districts, and new congressional districts. It was an historic opportunity for voters -- except independent voters, who are barred from Pennsylvania primaries -- to make a mark on the future of their communities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania has an official summer cocktail

Just in time to quench your thirst, Pennsylvania has an official summer cocktail. The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association declared the Holla Sweetfire Jalapeno Bloody Mary as the adult beverage for summer 2022. The drink is the creation of Holla Spirits, a York distillery which is donating 10% of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Buffalo has a critical lesson for Pennsylvania | Opinion

Conklin, New York, the rural hometown of Payton S. Gendron sits right across the Pennsylvania border. Had Gendron driven south in his murderous search for a Black community, he could have just as easily gone to Pittsburgh, Harrisburg or, of course, my hometown Philadelphia which has the largest African-American population in the state.
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvanians Reminded to Supply Kindness to Others, Self on 1-4-3 Day, May 23

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf has called upon Pennsylvanians to once again share in acts of kindness in celebration of 1-4-3 Day in Pennsylvania on May 23, 2022. This is the fourth year for 1-4-3 Day, which was established in honor of Pennsylvania’s native son, Fred Rogers, who regularly used 1-4-3 as a way of saying I-Love-You throughout his life and on his beloved television series, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. His reference was to the number of letters in each word – 1-4-3 and May 23 is the 143rdday of the year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania WIC family skips bills to buy infant formula

“I can’t even begin to imagine what families have been up against. It’s critical that both houses of Congress, both parties in Congress respond to this crisis.”. (Pittsburgh) — The national infant formula shortage has been particularly difficult for low-income families with young kids that use a federal nutrition program to purchase food.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

PA Labor & Industry Secretary Renews Call for Legislative Action on Raising Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage

PITTSBURGH, PA — Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier joined lawmakers and employees of Bar Marco in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday to call for an end to the exploitation of workers currently allowed by the commonwealth’s embarrassingly low minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, and to highlight Governor Wolf’s minimum wage proposal that stands to benefit thousands of Pennsylvanians and their families.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Pennsylvania moving ahead to secure regional hydrogen hub

(Keystone State News Connection) Governor Tom Wolf announced Pennsylvania is moving forward with plans for industrial-sector decarbonization, with a proposal to the federal government for the state to host a hydrogen and carbon capture hub. The hub would include the creation of hydrogen from natural gas, along with a large...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania families will get help next month for missed school meals because of pandemic closures

Pennsylvania families should begin receiving benefits next month to make up for missed school meals related to COVID-19 closures this school year. While schools have largely been open for in-person learning this school year, many closed for days or weeks at a time during January because of staffing shortages and high COVID-19 case counts, others have closed for a few days at a time in recent weeks because of high case counts.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

