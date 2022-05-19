ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

STAR Flight receives $10 million check for helicopter program

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
KXAN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rhyBw_0fk5B3xF00

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect that the $10 million check was awarded for the helicopter program.

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) – Ascension Texas awarded a $10 million check Thursday afternoon to STAR Flight for its helicopter program.

Sunday marked the beginning of National EMS Week, so Ascension Texas CEO Andy Davis talked about the importance of emergency services.

“As part of EMS week, we stop to celebrate and honor again the heroic work of the teams who sacrifice sometimes their own safety in the field for the safety and well-being of the community that we serve, and we’re beyond thankful for this personal sacrifice day in and day out,” Davis said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9vcp_0fk5B3xF00
    Exterior of a Travis County STAR Flight helicopter
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JMrn2_0fk5B3xF00
    Interior of a Travis County STAR Flight helicopter
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vq6sq_0fk5B3xF00
    Interior of a Travis County STAR Flight helicopter

Austin Mayor Steve Adler also spoke at the event, along with Travis County Judge Andy Brown and EMS personnel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Travis County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Sports
County
Travis County, TX
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Star, TX
Travis County, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helipad#Ascension Texas#Interior#Ems
KXAN

AISD: Police department hit with cuts due to budget deficit

We asked several follow-up questions, inquiring how many staff members this impacted and how this decision was made. AISD said the employee who needs to approve the information sent out by the communications office was not in Thursday, so they were not able to provide us with those answers yet - but are working on getting us more details.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
KXAN

Thousands of air conditioning issues at Austin ISD schools this year

As the school year comes to a close, KXAN discovered thousands more work orders had been filed across the district since then. According to data from the district’s Facilities Team, more than 120 campuses and facilities account for 4,909 total work orders filed over course of the school year, as of May 12, 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy