One person taken to hospital after shooting on North Acadian Thruway

One person was shot and three others were injured during an altercation in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 4400 block of Johnston Street early Saturday. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the parking lot of a shopping center at 4416 Johnston St. at 1:50 a.m. and found a 27-year-old man who had been shot. The man was taken to a local hospital where he remains hospitalized in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon, Lafayette Police Sgt. Paul Mouton said in a statement.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO