Tonight there will be no repeat of last night’s thunderstorms. It will be breezy and dry. The summer-like feel will continue on Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 80s, and the first half of the day will be mostly dry. There could be some spotty early day showers northwest of Dayton. Showers and thunderstorms will become more likely in the late afternoon and evening hours. Some of them could be strong to severe.

DAYTON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO