ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

LDH is sending out pink letters to Medicaid recipients

By LaShanda McCuin
KNOE TV8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, La. (KNOE) - Big changes are coming if you’re on Medicaid. The Covid Emergency Plan may be ending soon and that means benefits could start being reviewed. Officials say the Emergency Plan began in 2020 when the pandemic broke out, but...

www.knoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

FTC and DOJ issue refunds triggered by major payday lending scheme

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Some people turn to pay day loans or cash advances to help them out in a pinch. Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to tell us about a refund you could be entitled to if you got a loan from AMG Services, Inc. or any of the companies it operates.
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Sheriff: Scammers at it again

Deputies have received several calls today in reference to fraudulent persons identifying themselves as being with the Rapides Parish Sheriffs Office and attempting to defraud persons in reference to missed jury duty. According to reports, the suspect said he was with RPSO and was reaching out to help prevent them...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KTBS

DeSoto doctor, 2 hospital employees gone amid DEA investigation

MANSFIELD, La. – A longtime DeSoto Parish physician is no longer employed at DeSoto Regional Health System amid an ongoing federal investigation. In addition, two other employees also are no longer on the job. Hospital CEO Todd Eppler confirmed Dr. Jeffrey Evans’ employment ended May 13. Eppler would not...
MANSFIELD, LA
KEDM

Ouachita Parish Public Library offers amnesty

From Wednesday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Ouachita Parish Public Library will hold an Amnesty Week, which will allow fines on patrons’ accounts to be forgiven, up to $200. The Library is giving its patrons this opportunity to clear their outstanding fines and welcome them back to the Library just in time for the Summer Reading Challenge. To gain fine forgiveness, patrons must visit a Library branch with their Library card or photo ID. Once the patron's account is verified, the Library will clear fines regardless of their age. Children 16 and younger must be accompanied by the parent or guardian who signed their account.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Health
City
Leblanc, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Monroe, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Allen Greene: Lincoln Parish Scalawag

Allen Greene typified the Reconstruction-era “scalawag”—a local citizen who allied himself with the Radical Republicans who controlled national and state government to achieve personal political and financial aspirations. Scalawags were considered traitors to the South, just as bad, if not worse, than the carpetbaggers from the North.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ldh#Medicaid Services#Insurance#The Covid Emergency Plan
K945

Shreveport’s State Office Building Is Moving to Downtown

Louisiana is moving forward with plans to move the state office to downtown Shreveport. The current facility at Jordan and Fairfield is in deplorable condition and the state has been spending millions to keep it operating. But now it looks like a deal is done to move those state workers...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
KTAL

Free pet vaccination event planned in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LaMa Animal Rescue is hosting a clinic offering free Canine DAPP and free Feline HCP vaccines to pets in Webster Parish this weekend. The free clinic will be held on Saturday, May 21 at 202 W. Church St. in Springhill, La. From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., pet owners in Webster Parish can bring their dogs and cats for free vaccines.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
iheart.com

These Louisiana Cities Are Among The Best Places To Live In 2022

Louisiana has no shortage of amazing communities, both big and small, that many people are proud to call home. But how do they measure up to other cities around the country?. U.S. News & World Report analyzed the 150 most populous metropolitan areas around the U.S. to determine which areas are the best places to live in 2022, using data such as quality of life, job market and desirability, and four cities in the Pelican State made the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Authorities: Body found on Pineville levee

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On May 22, 2022 at 11:31 AM the Pineville Police Department responded to a call of a deceased person on the Red River levee. A body was located on the levee between the Pineville sewer. treatment facility and Fort Randolph State Park. The black male...
PINEVILLE, LA
fgazette.com

Scholarship winner announced for UGH program

Madisyn Andrews was selected as a recipient of the 2022 It’s a Girl Thing Making Proud Choices scholarship. Andrews is a 2022 graduate of Union Parish High School and the daughter of Tenequa Thompson from Farmerville. Andrews joined the program when she was in middle school, finishing her senior...
FARMERVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Body recovered from water in Ouachita Parish

Run for the Red, White, and Blue celebrates its 10th year. The Run for the Red, White, and Blue is celebrating its 10th year this Memorial Day. The proceeds from the run help the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum and are one of the major fundraisers. Updated: 1 hour ago.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport’s “PoolGate” Has Taken a Dark Turn

KEEL NEWS recently broke the story on the City of Shreveport's intentions to break away from the locally owned Rock Solid, and award a new contract for the management and maintenance of the 5 city pools to an Atlanta based pool management company. Rock Solid has managed the city pools for 13 years, Shelly McMillian, CEO of Rock Solid told KEEL NEWS she had no prior knowledge of the forthcoming change, nor did she have any indications of issues or problems with her company management that would initiate a need for a change in management.
SHREVEPORT, LA
kalb.com

30 graduate from Alexandria Regional Police Academy, five added to APD roster

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - To cap off National Police Week, cadets enrolled in the 90th class of the Alexandria Regional Police Academy graduated on Friday, May 20, 2022. Thirty cadets graduated, representing 14 agencies around Central Louisiana. The Alexandria Regional Police Academy is highly regarded around Louisiana for the intense training and elite officers that graduate from the program.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy