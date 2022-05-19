LDH is sending out pink letters to Medicaid recipients

From Wednesday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Ouachita Parish Public Library will hold an Amnesty Week, which will allow fines on patrons’ accounts to be forgiven, up to $200. The Library is giving its patrons this opportunity to clear their outstanding fines and welcome them back to the Library just in time for the Summer Reading Challenge. To gain fine forgiveness, patrons must visit a Library branch with their Library card or photo ID. Once the patron's account is verified, the Library will clear fines regardless of their age. Children 16 and younger must be accompanied by the parent or guardian who signed their account.

OUACHITA PARISH, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO