Patricia Columbia-Walsh had racked up four assists with 15 minutes left on the game clock, facilitating for her teammates from every inch of the attacking zone. But with Montclair Kimberley coming out of a timeout and a once-commanding lead now trimmed to just one goal against Notre Dame in the first round of the Non-Public A state tournament, she sensed it was time to be the one finishing the goals, not creating them.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO