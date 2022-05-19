ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond police investigating shots fired near George Wythe High School

By Kassidy Hammond
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating, after being called to George Wythe High School for the report of “random gunfire” at 2:13 p.m.

Richmond Police said officers arrived and took a report for shots fired from a vehicle near the school at the 4300 block of Crutchfield Street. According to police, there were several people in the parking lot at the time, but nobody was injured.

A spokesperson for Richmond Public Schools said the shots were fired off of school property, and that nobody was injured. The spokesperson said it was unclear if, or how many George Wythe students were involved in the incident.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23qZwl_0fk5A9ME00
    Police vehicle at George Wythe (Photo Courtesy 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Wwud_0fk5A9ME00
    Police vehicle at George Wythe (Photo Courtesy 8News)
Richmond Police asking for help finding missing man

Officers and detectives are investigating.

