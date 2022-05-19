ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Search ends for missing South Bay man

By Stephanie Lin, Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XRMHv_0fk5A33s00

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — The family of a missing South Bay man confirmed that the man has died. 58-year-old Peter Lan’s family said that he passed away quickly and peacefully.

‘Flightmare’ looms for California, travel expert warns

“The love that everyone has shown us, the care in our search for our father, and the messages we have received have allowed us to get through this,” Lan’s son, Kevin, said.

The Lan family started a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses. Their goal is $50,000, and any excess funds will go to a missing person’s organization or a mental health support organization. To view the GoFundMe, click HERE .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
KRON4 News

Over 400 firearms recovered in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Hundreds of firearms are off the street in Santa Clara County thanks to a community gun buyback event. On Sunday, a gun buyback event in Santa Clara County at the Miltpias Community saw more than 400 firearms voluntarily turned in by residents in the first buyback event since the […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Multiple businesses burglarized in Milpitas

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay, several businesses in Milpitas were targeted in smash-and-grab thefts. One of the incidents was caught on camera. At least four businesses were targeted at City Square Plaza. The owner of one restaurant says it’s going to cost almost $600 to repair this window. It took the thief […]
MILPITAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Bay#San Jose
KRON4 News

Oakland PD investigating unexplained death

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is looking into the death of a person that they found near the 2600 block of High Street on Friday. On May 20th the Oakland Fire Department responded to a call to extinguish a vehicle that was on fire, says OPD. OPD also responded to have the […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Ramon Valley firefighters battle vegetation fire

SAN RAMON VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — San Ramon Valley firefighters battled a large vegetation fire Monday. The fire was first reported by officials at 3:13 p.m. and grew to as large as 25 acres. The fire was in the area of Camino Tassajara and Highland Road, officials said. No evacuation warnings had been issued at […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

Twins delivered in car on way to hospital

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police assisted a mother in delivering twins Friday night from a vehicle. Police say they responded to a call for help from a driver who needed help getting to a hospital. When police arrived, they saw the mother giving birth to a child. Officials “quickly used their training and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Crews Rescue Missing Person in Daly City

The North County Fire Authority said Sunday that crews successfully rescued a person, who was missing for five days. The person was transported to a local hospital for treatment. "Thanks to the group of people who were walking the trails and called 911 for help!" the North County Fire Authority's...
DALY CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mystery surrounds body discovered in Oakland burning car

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN -- Detectives were trying to unravel how a man died after his body was discovered in a burning car on Friday night.Authorities said  firefighters responded at about 9 p.m. to the 2600 block of High Street to a call to douse a vehicle that had caught fire. After the fire was out, firefighters asked police to tow the vehicle. But when officers searched the vehicle, they discovered the man's body.Police have called the death "unexplained" and would await a coroner's results to determine if foul play was involved.The man's name was not available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau Sunday morning.  He had not been identified and his next of kin notified.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco professional cyclist found slain in Austin

Authorities are searching for a woman accused of fatally shooting a cyclist in Austin last week.Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 35, is suspected of killing Anna Wilson, 25. Wilson, a Vermont native who lived in San Francisco, was in Austin for a race when she was killed on May 11, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service, whose Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is assisting with the investigation. Police responding to a call at a residence in East Austin found Wilson bleeding and unconscious from multiple gunshot wounds. CPR was performed on Wilson, but she was pronounced dead at the scene,...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Sacramento

River City High Student Omar Sofizada Set To Graduate Dies After Rescuers Pull Him From American River

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A young man from Sacramento has died after he was pulled from the American River over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday afternoon, east of Ancil Hoffman Park. Exactly what led up to the man going under is unclear. Sacramento Police, Sacramento Regional Parks, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Fire of Sacramento all helped in the search for the man. Rescue boats eventually located him and pulled him out of the water. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The man later died. He has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 18-year-old Sacramento resident Omar Sofizada. On Monday, the Washington Unified School District released a statement acknowledging that Sofizada was a student at River City High School and was set to graduate in a few weeks. “He was a very kind and hardworking student, dedicated to his studies and always making sure to be mindful of his classmates. His presence is undoubtedly going to be missed throughout our entire school community,” the district said. Sofizada and his family had only recently immigrated from Afghanistan. No exact cause of death has been given, but the coroner’s office lists the incident as an accident.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa man, 28, shot and killed while driving with friends

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa man was shot and killed in his hometown of Santa Rosa early Sunday morning, police said. The deadly shooting happened around 1:33 a.m. in the 2300 block of Kenton Court, according to officials. The man was in a car with friends when another...
SANTA ROSA, CA
FOX40

Husband arrested in death of Manteca woman found in aqueduct

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that an arrest has been made in the 2020 death of a Manteca woman whose body was found in an aqueduct. The sheriff’s office said they obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Carlson, the victim’s husband, Friday morning and took him into custody […]
MANTECA, CA
KRON4 News

OPD releases body cam footage of Sep. 2021 police shooting

WARNING: Some may find the video at the top of the story hard to watch. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department released body-camera video of an encounter with a man, having a mental health issue and holding a gun, who shot at officers. Police said it shows the courage it takes to be […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy