Search ends for missing South Bay man

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — The family of a missing South Bay man confirmed that the man has died. 58-year-old Peter Lan’s family said that he passed away quickly and peacefully.

“The love that everyone has shown us, the care in our search for our father, and the messages we have received have allowed us to get through this,” Lan’s son, Kevin, said.

The Lan family started a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses. Their goal is $50,000, and any excess funds will go to a missing person’s organization or a mental health support organization. To view the GoFundMe, click HERE .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.