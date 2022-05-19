ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, NJ

Union Catholic over Our Lady of Mercy - SJ NPA Softball recap

By Matt Bove
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lilah Reidy allowed no earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks for eighth-seeded Union Catholic in its 4-1 win over ninth-seeded Our...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Boys Lacrosse: Herraiz’s 13-point effort lifts Pope John in Non-Public A 1st round

Connor Herraiz had a total of 13 points to lift seventh-seeded Pope John to an 18-4 win over 10th-seeded Paul VI in the first round of the Non-Public A Tournament in Sparta. Herraiz found the back of the net eight times with five assists for Pope John (10-8), which advanced to Wednesday’s quarterfinals where it will travel to face second-seeded Seton Hall Prep. Lucas Santore had a goal and four assists and Eric Vargas netted two goals in the win.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scotch Plains, NJ
Sports
City
Scotch Plains, NJ
Union, NJ
Sports
Union, NJ
Education
Scotch Plains, NJ
Education
City
Union, NJ
NJ.com

No. 8 Lenape shuts down Camden Tech - Baseball recap

Tommy Kohler struck out five in three innings while Dylan Shank drove in four runs as Lenape, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 10-0, over Camden Tech. Shank went 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored while Kohler gave up one hit and walked two for Lenape (17-4), which had 10 hits on the day.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Behind stellar pitching, Pingry beats Hun for second time, wins Prep A Tournament

Pingry coach Anthony Feltre felt success wasn’t that far away when he was named Pingry’s coach following the cancelation of the 2020 season. Feltre’s confidence was his belief that he had a pitching staff with the potential to deliver in big spots. It started with a 17-10 record last year, which included a berth in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey, Non-Public A sectional state tournament.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Aquinas
NJ.com

Atlantic Tech over Westampton Tech - Baseball recap

Logan Ruga struck out 10 in seven innings and had three hits, including a triple, and two RBI as Atlantic Tech won, 9-5, over Westampton Tech in Westampton. Ruga gave up five runs on seven hits while walking four for Atlantic Tech (6-14), which plated six runs in the seventh inning for a 9-2 advantage.
WESTAMPTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Npa#Union Catholic#Non Public A Tournament
NJ.com

Giana Abinanti strikes out 15 as Freehold Borough defeats Colts Neck - Softball recap

Giana Abinanti tossed a complete-game four-hitter and struck out 15 while giving up one earned run and three walks to propel Freehold Borough over Colts Neck 3-2 in Freehold. Freehold Borough (13-9) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth before Colts Neck (11-12) took the lead in the fifth scoring two runs. However, Freehold Borough answered back with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with the victory.
COLTS NECK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Details of Coquese Washington’s Rutgers contract: Salary, buyout, bonuses, more for C. Vivian Stringer’s successor

C. Vivian Stringer’s successor is receiving a smaller paycheck than the Hall of Famer she’s replacing. Coquese Washington, who was hired as the third head coach in Rutgers women’s basketball history on Monday, signed a six-year deal with a total compensation of $4.625 million -- an average of $770,000 per year -- according to a memorandum of agreement obtained by NJ Advance Media. Her base salary begins at $725,000 and increases by $25,000 through the life of the deal.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
196K+
Followers
109K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy