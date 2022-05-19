Union Catholic over Our Lady of Mercy - SJ NPA Softball recap

Giana Abinanti tossed a complete-game four-hitter and struck out 15 while giving up one earned run and three walks to propel Freehold Borough over Colts Neck 3-2 in Freehold. Freehold Borough (13-9) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth before Colts Neck (11-12) took the lead in the fifth scoring two runs. However, Freehold Borough answered back with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with the victory.

COLTS NECK, NJ ・ 30 MINUTES AGO