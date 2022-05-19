Woman struck, injured by Link light rail train in south Seattle

Link light rail collision in South Seattle

SEATTLE — A pedestrian was struck and injured by a Link light rail train Wednesday afternoon in south Seattle.

Seattle firefighters were called to the 7100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South for a collision involving a person and a light rail train.

Firefighters tweeted that a 30-year-old woman had to be extricated as she was trapped under the train.

The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The collision temporarily interrupted one line of service but it has since resumed normal operations.

It is not yet known what led to the woman being hit.

The investigation is ongoing.

