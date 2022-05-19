ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman struck, injured by Link light rail train in south Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
Link light rail collision in South Seattle

SEATTLE — A pedestrian was struck and injured by a Link light rail train Wednesday afternoon in south Seattle.

Seattle firefighters were called to the 7100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South for a collision involving a person and a light rail train.

Firefighters tweeted that a 30-year-old woman had to be extricated as she was trapped under the train.

The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The collision temporarily interrupted one line of service but it has since resumed normal operations.

It is not yet known what led to the woman being hit.

The investigation is ongoing.

westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Arbor Heights house fire sends 3 people to hospital

7:13 PM: Seattle Fire crews are just arriving at a house fire in the 9800 block of 45th SW [map] – smoke was visible from miles north. (Photo sent by Erin, seen from Lincoln Park) They report it’s a “working fire.” Updates to come. 7:15 PM:...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Tacoma police: 4 teens shot in car drove themselves to hospital

TACOMA, Wash. — Four teens shot in a car at an intersection in Tacoma Saturday drove themselves to the hospital, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Tacoma police said the incident began at 5:30 p.m. near S. 56th and Yakima Avenue when it was reported shots were fired from a vehicle before it fled from the area.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Police: 16-year-old shot in the neck at Federal Way park

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the neck Saturday at a park in Federal Way. Officers were called to the report of shots fired just after 7:30 p.m. at Cedar Grove Park. According to Federal Way Police, officers found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
