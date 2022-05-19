ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

She Used Up All Of Her College Money In Order To Save Her Cat's Life

Chip Chick
Chip Chick
 4 days ago

Charleston, South Carolina. Brittany Holladay had made a significant, or as one would say, life-changing decision for both her and her cat–she would be giving up all the savings she had to save her fur baby’s life.

That was not even a question to Brittany: this beloved kitty Poppy has been with her for most of her life and “has saved Brittany so many times when she was low.” Poppy is considered Brittany’s best friend.

Things started on April 1st, the day we wished all the bad and tricks weren’t true. First, Brittany heard some unusual sounds from Poppy during dinner time. Then, when she rushed to check on Poppy, she tried to use the bathroom, where she usually would never go.

While Brittany helped Poppy out with her “business,” she noticed Poppy was constipated. Feeling strange but nothing too concerned, Brittany carefully monitored Poppy for the next two days. During those days, Poppy was also sleeping in the places she usually wouldn’t go.

On April 3rd, Brittany was woken up by a shrill sound at 9 AM–it was Poppy’s scream. As Brittany ran down the hall to check on Poppy, she realized that Poppy was utterly limp from the waist down.

Poppy also had not touched any of her food and water for two days. She also did not use her litter box at all.

Rushing to the local Urgent Care, Brittany was told that she needed to take Poppy to the nearest hospital immediately as Poppy might have a severe heart problem. “Her heart was only beating at 70 beats a minute when it should be 170,” Brittany explained.

Brittany then rushed Poppy to the hospital, and the vet confirmed Poppy had a hole in her heart, which was causing the heart to fail. The only option Brittany had was either heart surgery or losing Poppy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uat5d_0fk59gCa00
GoFundMe; pictured above is Poppy

Brittany knew she had to save Poppy, her soulmate and best friend, without hesitation, even though that meant she would be losing all her college funds.

But Brittany has zero regrets. “This may have seemed like a crazy thing to do for a cat, but it was a no-brainer,” she stated.

“My cat deserves a second chance, so how could I not give her that? Most people with a pet understand the unique bond from this relationship and understand that there is no other bond like it.”

However, it was still hard for Brittany to cover Poppy’s surgery and aftercare costs even with her college funds. So, she opened up a GoFundMe page, hoping to help Poppy go further for her healthcare.

With some extra funds, Poppy was able to complete her surgery. However, there were also some other issues found during the examinations.

“Poppy had a hole in her heart that required a pacemaker, another hole in her diaphragm sucking her liver and stomach fat into it, and her heart was attached to her diaphragm,” Brittany said.

“She is missing half of the lining in her body and has several extra bones on her spine.”

Poppy still has a long road to recovery. If you considered helping Poppy and Brittany with this challenging journey or following up on Poppy’s situation, please visit Brittany’s page here.

Read more stories like this on ChipChick.com

She Agreed To Drive Her Classmate To Prom Since He Didn’t Have A Ride But Then She Backed Out A Day Before

Intuit TurboTax Owes $141 Million To Americans And Here’s How To Find Out If They Owe You

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: read Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe

Comments / 4

Related
The Staten Island Advance

A ‘lifelong journey’: How a Staten Islander grew from clutter to become an organization expert

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Rebekah Bashorun describes her childhood as happy but “cluttered.” Raised in a substantially messy home, her parents uprooting her family and moving from Staten Island to Philadelphia when she was just a teen, the St. George resident admits to being “houseless” during college and living in 25 different spaces before she turned 30.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Lite 98.7

Watch! Cute Bear Sprints Back Into Adirondacks After A Year Of Rehab

This cute cub didn't think twice when he saw the beauty of the great outdoors calling his name once again. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) just released a young cub back into the wild, after spending some time at their rehabilitation center. The cub didn't hesitate when he saw the door open, running straight towards the woods and back into the wild.
ANIMALS
The Staten Island Advance

‘Amazing’ connection: After 50 years searching for her father, Rhode Island woman is united with S.I. sister she never knew

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For decades, Donna Church quietly searched for a father who she had never met. Aware only of his name and a Staten Island connection, the Rhode Island resident frequently scanned the newspaper and searched the phone book for his whereabouts, but always stopped short of dialing a phone number -- fearing that her existence would shock the stranger and intrude upon his life.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Pets & Animals
State
South Carolina State
travelnoire.com

Brooklyn Mom Of Triplets Affirms Children Of Color Through Her Clothing Line

Brooklyn-born and bred Nia Hooper-Mason is no newbie to the fashion scene. The Howard University graduate has over two decades of experience in the fashion industry. She’s worked in corporate fashion for Saks Fifth Avenue, Gucci, Ferragamo, and the Banana Republic, to name a few. Nia also had her own company as an image stylist and has worked on films such as Just Wright, Next Day Air, Notorious, and more.
BROOKLYN, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] Van Life: Living Rent Free in New York City

In todays video we visit with Rob as he walks us through Van Alley in Brooklyn New York. The high rent prices in New York City have been forcing many to move into self converted DIY camper vans. There are many that come and go as they find alternative living spaces other than their van dwellings. This rent free living can also be difficult as the winter months come.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Toddler Drowns in NY Pool Amid Blazing Weekend Heat

A 2-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool in New York's Rockland County over the weekend, authorities said Monday, as they investigate what they describe to be a "tragic incident." Clarkstown Police say they responded to a Tennyson Drive home in Nanuet after getting a call about a possible drowning...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Surgery#Fur
Hudson Valley Post

How Many Beers Does it Take To Get the Average New Yorker Drunk?

Does this look like the opening line to a bad joke? How many beers does it generally take for you to start feeling a little buzzed? Drinking in moderation can be a fun way to relax or blow off some steam built up from work all week. Of course, it's going to vary from person to person, but how about by state? Do some states like to throw back a few more than other states?
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Gothamist.com

How Century 21 was able to make a comeback

Most New Yorkers have a little Century 21 brag — a bit of retail pride that came from finding a high-end piece of clothing or accessory at a steep discount in the now-shuttered Financial District department store. For Denise Filien, a human resources worker for the city Department of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Where to Unearth Crystals and Stones in New York

Ever since I was a kid, I have been one of those people who fills my pockets with rocks and shells. It drove my mother nuts when she had to do my laundry. If I went to the beach, I filled my pockets with shells and if I was hiking in the woods, I was picking up stones all along the way. How I never become a geologist is beyond me.
HUDSON, NY
Salon

How to make ceviche at home, according to a professional chef

These pro tips and recipes are from the Institute of Culinary Education. Find your culinary voice™ at their campuses in New York City & Los Angeles. At restaurants worldwide, chefs produce a lot of trim from various fish, and we find unique ways to use it. We use the trim from salmon for salmon burgers, which we mix into Coho salmon. We use a white-fleshed fish for a mousse that we mix into crab cakes. One of my favorite ways to use fish trim is in a ceviche.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mediafeed.org

Zero-waste grocery shopping: What it is & why you want it

At Maison Jar – a new grocery store located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn in New York City – silos of dry goods line one wall. Dried beans, grains, pasta, nuts, and coffee are beside bins of cooking staples like flour, baking soda, baking powder, and sugar. A refrigerator on the wall opposite holds industrial-sized jars of olives, racks of eggs, and metal trays of fresh produce, and a freezer is stocked with plastic bins of frozen fruit and vegetables. Prepared snacks like dried mangos, wasabi peas, gummy bears, and chocolate-covered nuts fill glass jugs on the center tables.
BROOKLYN, NY
Chip Chick

Chip Chick

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lifestyle, tech, and true crime content for women.

 https://www.chipchick.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy