5 Acres Burned In Fire Near LeVar Burton Park In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters found themselves battling flames near LeVar Burton Park in south Sacramento on Thursday.

Sacramento Fire Department crews responded to the scene and found grass near 19th Street and Expedition Way going up in flames.

Crews were able to stop the forward progress, but not before about five acres were burned.

No injuries were reported.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.

Critical fire weather continues to plague Northern California. Wind gusts are expected to pick up Thursday into Friday and a Red Flag Warning is in effect.