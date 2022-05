Motorola has gained a massive foothold in the smartphone space over the past year, and that’s in no small part due to a compelling selection of budget and mid-range devices, the latest of which is the $400 Moto G 5G. Armed with the decently powerful MediaTek Dimensity 700 and six gigs of ram, you’d be hard-pressed to find a smoother running device at the same price point. Although, Motorola's update guarantee is a bit anemic, and the display could be better. If you can swing another $50, there are better devices to be had. Unless you're looking to buy right now, because the Moto G 5G is on sale for the launch, and it's much harder to pass up at just $350.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO