Norfolk Police responded to a call late Sunday morning at the intersection of 11th Street and Omaha Ave. as a man had fallen off a motorcycle. According to Capt. Mike Bauer, the person who made the call told officers the driver may have been impaired. Officers located the motorcycle and driver – 31-year-old Theron Merchant of Norfolk - in the 300 block of Omaha Ave.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO