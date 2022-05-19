ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Arts Calendar

By Press Release
scvnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Santa Clarita has released a list of arts-related events happening in the Santa Clarita Valley. Please scroll down for the lineup. The City of Santa Clarita is seeking an artwork to be permanently located at Central Park. The City intends to select one artist or team of artists...

scvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
scvnews.com

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 16 Productions

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 16 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 23 – Sunday, May 29. – Cesar: Better human, Better Dog (Television Show) – The Afterparty (Television Show) – Expats (Television Show) – Mighty...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

June 3: Celebration of Life for Charlotte Kleeman

In lieu of flowers, Kleeman’s family has requested donations be made to College of the Canyons. Donations will also be accepted at the celebration. Kleeman, who was the 1996 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, was on the board of the College of the Canyons Foundation in the mid 1990’s where she served on numerous Foundation committees. But her philanthropic work was not limited to the Foundation. Kleeman also devoted her time to the Boys and Girls Club of SCV, SCV Child and Family Center, the Santa Clarita Arts Council, the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, AAUW, SCV Repertory Theatre and also chaired the Ambassadors program of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

June 5: Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at MB2 Entertainment

Visit newly opened MB2 Entertainment at the site of the former Mountasia on June 5 to support Carousel Ranch. Purchase a play card and a percentage of your purchase will benefit Carousel Ranch. Visit and have fun while donating to a worthwhile cause, the clients of Carousel Ranch and the equestrian therapy and vocational training programs.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Placerita Canyon, Vasquez Rocks Offering Summer Nature Programs

Visit Los Angeles County Parks this summer for fun in the sun, recreation and adventure. L.A. County is offering a variety of new, free and paid programs for youth and families, ranging from sports clinics and nature exploration programs to aquatics and overnight camping at the park. Make L.A. County Parks your destination for summer activities.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Government
Santa Clarita, CA
Government
scvnews.com

Read Beyond the Beaten Path This Summer

I invite all of our residents to take part in this year’s Summer Reading Program. The theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” which encourages residents to combine reading with camping, adventure, skill development and more. Get ready to bring the books out of the house, and...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

City’s “Community Voices” Series Recognizes AAPI Community

The city of Santa Clarita’s Human Relations Roundtable speaker series “Community Voices” continued by celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month on Friday, May 20. The event took place at the Canyon Country Community Center in the Grand Room. The event included a presentation by the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

COC Student Named Prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Scholar

College of the Canyons student Isabella Solorio is among 100 students from across the nation to have been selected as a 2022 Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholar. The $55,000 annual scholarship will go toward tuition, living expenses, books, and required fees associated with completing their bachelor’s degree.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Visual Arts#Art Market
scvnews.com

California Urges COVID Vaccine Boosters for Eligible Children, Adults

California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly and Director of the California Department of Public Health and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, issued a joint statement supporting the recommendation by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices and the Federal Food and Drug Administration to authorize use of a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 at least five months after completing their primary series.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy