Santa Clarita Arts Calendar

In lieu of flowers, Kleeman’s family has requested donations be made to College of the Canyons. Donations will also be accepted at the celebration. Kleeman, who was the 1996 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, was on the board of the College of the Canyons Foundation in the mid 1990’s where she served on numerous Foundation committees. But her philanthropic work was not limited to the Foundation. Kleeman also devoted her time to the Boys and Girls Club of SCV, SCV Child and Family Center, the Santa Clarita Arts Council, the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, AAUW, SCV Repertory Theatre and also chaired the Ambassadors program of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO