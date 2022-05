GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters are being credited with saving the lives of a family that got caught up in the current of the Chattahoochee River on Sunday. A father called 911 after his wife, and daughter became trapped in the river during a pulse release. Gwinnett County firefighters arrived just before 3 p.m. to the bridge over the river along Cumming Highway. Firefighters were able to spot the family in the water from the bridge.

