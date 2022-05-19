ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Helicopter demonstrates river rescue on the St. Joseph River

By WSBT 22
22 WSBT
 4 days ago

South Bend, Ind. — If you were wondering why there was a...

wsbt.com

22 WSBT

UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured after Goshen home shooting

Goshen, Ind. — UPDATE: Two people are dead and three are severely injured after a shooting at a home in Goshen. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is taking over this investigation that happened in Rosemare Court. Goshen Police Department got to the cul-de-sac after 3:20 this afternoon. Once they...
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

Update: Goshen community is getting answers from deadly shooting

Elkhart County Prosecutor, Vicki Becker, says that early indicators say that David Varela Morales, 20, was the shooter. He was transported to the hospital and later died. Two days after a deadly shooting the Goshen community is finally getting answers. The city is holding a press conference at 6:30 p.m....
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

Goshen leaders announce news conference time

Goshen, Ind. — The city of Goshen announced a Monday news conference regarding recent violent crime in the community. The news conference will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the City’s Council Chambers, 111 E. Jefferson St. to update the community on the shooting that happened over the weekend on Rosemare Court.
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

Vehicle accident causes Granger power outages

St. Joseph County, Ind. — More than 800 Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) customers are without power after a vehicle accident on S.R. 23 in Granger. I&M's website shows the outage started at 4:07 Sunday afternoon after a vehicle struck a pole on S.R. 23 between Cleveland Road and Fir Road.
GRANGER, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend ranked as one of the best places to live in the U.S.

Three Indiana communities were ranked in the top 150 places to live in the United States. U.S. News and World Report released its annual list which includes Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and South Bend. South Bend comes in at number 70. The ranking is based on affordability, being a desirable place...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Learning how to control bleeding is a matter of life and death

It can be the difference between life and death. People in Elkhart today learned techniques to stop someone from bleeding out in an emergency. After the Sandy Hook shooting nearly 10 years ago, the Stop the Bleed program was established, with one goal: helping teach people what to do during a medical crisis involving heavy bleeding.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Spring market at Ninja Golf

Maybe an unusual place for a spring market, but Ninja Golf in Granger is looking forward to bringing local vendors to the putting green. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 21, there'll be 35 vendors selling handcrafted items, fresh flowers, baked items and more!. Admission to the market...
GRANGER, IN
22 WSBT

Irish softball falls 11-1 in NCAA regional opener

EVANSTON, IL — The University of Notre Dame dropped the opening game of the NCAA Evanston Regional 11-1 in five innings to McNeese State Friday afternoon. The Fighting Irish gave up 10 runs in the first inning and couldn’t rebound, dropping their 11th contest of the season. Notre...
EVANSTON, IL
22 WSBT

Have a super time at Hall of Heroes Super Hero Museum for Marvel Day

Elkhart — Happening Saturday, May 21, 2022 is Marvel's 60th Anniversary. Celebrating heroes like Thor, Spider-Man, Hulk, and Ant-Man. The Hall of Heroes Super Hero Museum is celebrating this day by having a Marvel day from 11-to-4 pm. The museum is also celebrating its 15th Anniversary in the City of Elkhart.
ELKHART, IN

