Helicopter demonstrates river rescue on the St. Joseph River

Goshen, Ind. — UPDATE: Two people are dead and three are severely injured after a shooting at a home in Goshen. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is taking over this investigation that happened in Rosemare Court. Goshen Police Department got to the cul-de-sac after 3:20 this afternoon. Once they...
Elkhart County Prosecutor, Vicki Becker, says that early indicators say that David Varela Morales, 20, was the shooter. He was transported to the hospital and later died. Two days after a deadly shooting the Goshen community is finally getting answers. The city is holding a press conference at 6:30 p.m....
Goshen, Ind. — The city of Goshen announced a Monday news conference regarding recent violent crime in the community. The news conference will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the City’s Council Chambers, 111 E. Jefferson St. to update the community on the shooting that happened over the weekend on Rosemare Court.
St. Joseph County, Ind. — More than 800 Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) customers are without power after a vehicle accident on S.R. 23 in Granger. I&M's website shows the outage started at 4:07 Sunday afternoon after a vehicle struck a pole on S.R. 23 between Cleveland Road and Fir Road.
Three Indiana communities were ranked in the top 150 places to live in the United States. U.S. News and World Report released its annual list which includes Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and South Bend. South Bend comes in at number 70. The ranking is based on affordability, being a desirable place...
A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to participating in the January 6th riot at the US Capitol. According to court documents, 55-year-old Jeffrey Munger told investigators he entered the Capitol building through a broken window. He said he went inside because the crowd behind him was pushing him into a...
BENTON HARBOR — The field of 156 players expected to tee it up at the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship includes 2012 champion Roger Chapman, who won in 2012, in the first championship held at the Golf Club at Harbor Shores. Now a decade later, Chapman is back for...
It can be the difference between life and death. People in Elkhart today learned techniques to stop someone from bleeding out in an emergency. After the Sandy Hook shooting nearly 10 years ago, the Stop the Bleed program was established, with one goal: helping teach people what to do during a medical crisis involving heavy bleeding.
Maybe an unusual place for a spring market, but Ninja Golf in Granger is looking forward to bringing local vendors to the putting green. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 21, there'll be 35 vendors selling handcrafted items, fresh flowers, baked items and more!. Admission to the market...
EVANSTON, IL — The University of Notre Dame dropped the opening game of the NCAA Evanston Regional 11-1 in five innings to McNeese State Friday afternoon. The Fighting Irish gave up 10 runs in the first inning and couldn’t rebound, dropping their 11th contest of the season. Notre...
Elkhart — Happening Saturday, May 21, 2022 is Marvel's 60th Anniversary. Celebrating heroes like Thor, Spider-Man, Hulk, and Ant-Man. The Hall of Heroes Super Hero Museum is celebrating this day by having a Marvel day from 11-to-4 pm. The museum is also celebrating its 15th Anniversary in the City of Elkhart.
