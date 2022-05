BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Water and food coloring is all that you need to do some easy science experiments at home that explain how our atmosphere works with fronts, convection, and thunderstorms! This is all possible because the atmosphere is a fluid — it’s a mixture of gasses that behaves like a liquid. Like water, the pressure at the bottom of the atmosphere, near the ground, is higher than the pressure near the top of the atmosphere. Fluids move in response to differences in pressure, always flowing from high toward low pressure. The is the same with liquid as it is with our atmosphere. Therefore, we can use water to represent our atmosphere and different temperatures of that water to create movement and circulations.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO