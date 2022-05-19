Throwback Thursday: Circus World Museum’s Happy the Clown

COLUMBUS/ROCKFORD—Richard H. Robbins, age 70, passed away with two daughters by his side, listening to Jimmy Buffett at River Bluff Nursing Home in Rockford, IL on Friday, May 20, 2022. He was born on May 27, 1951, to Lester and Doris (Krenz) Robbins and was raised in Columbus. Richard was a 1970 graduate of Columbus High School where he was also on the golf and football teams. Richard graduated from UW Oshkosh with a business degree. He dabbled in the insurance industry and Sales Force with his brother before working for the past 20 years for UPS. He loved golfing, traveling, going to Jimmy Buffett concerts and spending time with his children and granddaughter. A Packer, Brewer, Badgers, Bucks and Chicago Blackhawks fan, Richard also enjoyed parasailing and was always up for trying something new.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO