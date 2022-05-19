ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baraboo, WI

Throwback Thursday: Circus World Museum’s Happy the Clown

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARABOO, Wis. — This week’s Traveler Throwback Thursday piece from 1991...

Channel 3000

Pet-entially Yours: Skippy

Skippy is a male American Blue Heeler mix up for adoption. Contact the Dane County Humane Society for more information. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

After nearly 40 years of service, Nau-Ti-Gal is closing

After nearly 40 years of serving the Madison community on Lake Mendota, Nau-Ti-Gal Waterfront Restaurant is closing. In a Facebook post from owners Bill and Jack von Rutenberg announced the restaurant will not reopen for the 2022 season, but its other business, Mariner’s Inn will remain open. “After careful...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Wineke: Organ concerts are best deal in town

MADISON, Wis. — The Overture Hall organ concerts conducted by Madison Symphony Orchestra organ curator Greg Zelek are hands down the best entertainment bargain in Madison. Partially, that’s due to the 72-rank “Mighty Klais” instrument, a 2004 gift from Pleasant Frautschi that is considered one of the best in the country, and, partially, it is due to Zelek, also considered one of the best in the country.
MADISON, WI
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Baraboo, WI
Channel 3000

Michael L. Wetenkamp

Michael L. Wetenkamp, 65, of Janesville passed away peacefully at UW Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin with family by his side. Michael was born May 9, 1957 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the son of Albert and Joyce Wetenkamp. Michael was a truck driver most of his life. He loved spending time with...
JANESVILLE, WI
cwbradio.com

Consider Native Wisconsin Flowers When Planting this Season

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) While you're putting together a plan for your yard and flowers this season, consider planting native Wisconsin flowers. Susan Carpenter from the UW-Madison Arboretum says that while some communities still consider native plants to be out of code, you can find places for them. "But if you have a flower bed and you're putting native plants in there, it's going to look pretty, it's going to be attractive to the animals into the pollinators and so forth."
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

James A. Bren

VERONA – James A. Bren, age 75, passed away at his home in Verona after a battle with ALS on May 18, 2022. Jim was born on February 6, 1947, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He married his high school sweetheart, Joanne, on February 19, 1977. Jim was an adventurer at...
VERONA, WI
Channel 3000

Bernard “Bernie” John Lessner

Bernard John Lessner passed away at his home in Lake Delton, Wisconsin on April 7th, 2022. He was 89. Bernie was born in Columbus, Wisconsin on August 31, 1932, to Teckla (Benisch) & Philip Lessner as an only child. He grew up in Sun Prairie and after graduating from high...
LAKE DELTON, WI
Channel 3000

David Lee Rossing

David Lee Rossing, age 85 of Argyle, Wisconsin passed away due to natural causes on January 30, 2022, at the Lafayette Manor in Darlington, Wisconsin. David was born on March 29, 1936, in Argyle to Victor and Marie (Nelson) Rossing, the youngest of six children. After graduating from Argyle High School in 1954, he attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota for two years, then transferred to Stout State College in Menomonie, Wisconsin. A memorable event in his life was a trip to Alaska in the summer of 1958 with fellow Argyle resident, Ed Erickson. While there, David worked for the U.S. Army, Civil Service, at Fort Greely.
ARGYLE, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Rogers Cinema: Young, but determined

Previous owners, Bette and Anne Adler, were on board for a young Paul Rogers to purchase their family’s theater business, and so was Rogers’ family; but, the struggle to obtain the financing that resulted only did more to enhance his determination. “Well, so I was 23 at that...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Channel 3000

Francis “Hank” Dedrick

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — The World’s Greatest Living Band Director Francis J. “Hank” Dedrick passed away on May 18, 2022 at Sauk Prairie Hospital with his family by his side, after a brief fight with lung cancer. He was born in Yuba, WI on April 20th,...
SPRING GREEN, WI
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Channel 3000

AJ Dillon in attendance for Forward Madison’s Green and Gold night

MADISON, Wis. — With Forward Madison back at Breese Stevens Field, the team got a special guest for its theme night – Packers running back AJ Dillon. Dillon met with fans to take pictures and show off his soccer skills before the Mingos game got underway. COPYRIGHT 2022...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Richard H. Robbins

COLUMBUS/ROCKFORD—Richard H. Robbins, age 70, passed away with two daughters by his side, listening to Jimmy Buffett at River Bluff Nursing Home in Rockford, IL on Friday, May 20, 2022. He was born on May 27, 1951, to Lester and Doris (Krenz) Robbins and was raised in Columbus. Richard was a 1970 graduate of Columbus High School where he was also on the golf and football teams. Richard graduated from UW Oshkosh with a business degree. He dabbled in the insurance industry and Sales Force with his brother before working for the past 20 years for UPS. He loved golfing, traveling, going to Jimmy Buffett concerts and spending time with his children and granddaughter. A Packer, Brewer, Badgers, Bucks and Chicago Blackhawks fan, Richard also enjoyed parasailing and was always up for trying something new.
ROCKFORD, IL
visitoshkosh.com

5 Great Reasons to Attend Waterfest in Oshkosh

5 Great Reasons to Celebrate Our Beautiful Wisconsin Summer at Waterfest. Experience an exceptional sense of community with family, like minded friends and associates in a sparkling summer setting. Enjoy great live entertainment from National & International touring artists at exceptional values such as The Beach Boys; Trombone Shorty and...
OSHKOSH, WI
Channel 3000

Gerald L. ‘Jerry’ Johnson

Gerald L. “Jerry” Johnson, 71, of Dodgeville passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 19, 2022. Jerry was born Dec. 24, 1950, to Douglas & Marjorie (Soderstrom) Johnson at General Hospital in Dodgeville and was raised in Mineral Point. Jerry married the love of his life, Terri Severson, on April...
DODGEVILLE, WI

