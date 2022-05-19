DeWine ‘disappointed’ with Ohio State tuition hikes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rebuked leaders at The Ohio State University for approving a tuition hike for incoming students.

The university’s Board of Trustees voted Thursday to increase tuition and fees for incoming Ohio freshmen by 4.6%, or $549, according to a news release from the university. Out-of-state incoming first-year students will see a $1,703 increase in tuition — prompting a sharp condemnation from DeWine.

“Ohio families are suffering from significant cost increases due to inflation and this is not the time for college costs to increase by $549 for those families with incoming first-year students,” DeWine said in a news release. “I am disappointed that Ohio State is raising tuition on incoming first-year students. This is not a wise decision.”

While the governor expressed disapproval over the tuition cost, historical university budget records also show the state of Ohio cut funding to the university by 7.5% over four years, from $534 million in state funds in 2018 to $494 million in 2021.

Under the new rates, incoming first-years from Ohio will be charged $12,485 per year for tuition and fees through 2025-26, the university said. The new tuition rates are set in place for four years, so incoming first-year students will not see tuition hikes while enrolled at Ohio State, according to the university.

“This will be the seventh straight class of Ohio students to graduate with no tuition and fee increases,” the university said.

