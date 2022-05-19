Dr. Zorba Paster answers your health questions

MADISON, Wis. — A case of bird flu has been found in a backyard flock in Bayfield County in northwestern Wisconsin, the state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said Monday. The latest case brings the total number of Wisconsin counties that have seen highly pathogenic avian influenza in domestic or commercial flocks this year to 14. Cases have...
Michael L. Wetenkamp, 65, of Janesville passed away peacefully at UW Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin with family by his side. Michael was born May 9, 1957 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the son of Albert and Joyce Wetenkamp. Michael was a truck driver most of his life. He loved spending time with...
Skippy is a male American Blue Heeler mix up for adoption. Contact the Dane County Humane Society for more information. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Robert Leon “Bob” Oyler died peacefully in his sleep on May 6, 2022, at Upland Hills Hospital. He was 78. Bob was born in Jackson, MS and was adopted by John and Catherine (Beckley) Oyler of Indianapolis, IN. Bob was an only child. Bob grew up in the...
Bernard John Lessner passed away at his home in Lake Delton, Wisconsin on April 7th, 2022. He was 89. Bernie was born in Columbus, Wisconsin on August 31, 1932, to Teckla (Benisch) & Philip Lessner as an only child. He grew up in Sun Prairie and after graduating from high...
Hope Faulkner, the daughter of Samantha Hertrampf and Cody Faulkner was born sleeping on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Meriter Hospital in Madison. Hope is survived by her parents Samantha Hertrampf and Cody Faulkner of Richland Center, sister Mackenzie Faulkner, brother Blake Hellenbrand, grandparents: Dean and Nina Faulkner of Richland Center, Gloria Ray of Richland Center, and Scott Frawley of Richland Center.
MADISON, Wis. — It was a gorgeous Saturday to get out on the lake for a great cause with the 4th annual Casting for Kids fundraiser taking place. The daylong event, headed by Wisconsin men’s associate head coach Mark Osiecki, helps raise money and awareness for children who are battling cancer.
After nearly 40 years of serving the Madison community on Lake Mendota, Nau-Ti-Gal Waterfront Restaurant is closing. In a Facebook post from owners Bill and Jack von Rutenberg announced the restaurant will not reopen for the 2022 season, but its other business, Mariner’s Inn will remain open. “After careful...
VERONA – James A. Bren, age 75, passed away at his home in Verona after a battle with ALS on May 18, 2022. Jim was born on February 6, 1947, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He married his high school sweetheart, Joanne, on February 19, 1977. Jim was an adventurer at...
Doris Ruth Hicks, age 83, went to be with her heavenly father on May 20, 2022. Doris was born to Rev. Carl & Helen Zeyher on June 27, 1938 in Hutchinson, MN. She spent her young years living in MN and WI. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1956 and moved to Madison to work at Prudential Insurance until she started a family. Later she worked at the drug store in East Towne Mall and also MATC. Doris was a very active member of Lakeview Lutheran Church, involved in Dorcas Circle, Alter Guild and sang in the choir for over 50 years. She enjoyed some traveling, especially to Germany to visit relatives.
Gerald L. “Jerry” Johnson, 71, of Dodgeville passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 19, 2022. Jerry was born Dec. 24, 1950, to Douglas & Marjorie (Soderstrom) Johnson at General Hospital in Dodgeville and was raised in Mineral Point. Jerry married the love of his life, Terri Severson, on April...
Ronald R. Johnson, Monroe, WI died on May 17, 2022. He was born in Dixon, IL on September 1, 1939 to Raymond Lee Johnson and Fentie (Reed) Johnson. Ron attended Dixon High School graduating with the class of 1958. His cause of death was COPD. He married the love of...
Randy Wallace Horkey, age 63, of Beloit, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Friday, May 13, 2022. He was born on August 18, 1958 in Janesville, the son of James and Joyce (Holden) Horkey. Randy graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1976. He attended UW Stout as a...
GAINESVILLE, FL — The Wisconsin softball team saw its season come to an end on Sunday afternoon after falling to No. 14 Florida, 11-0. The Badgers earned their way into the Regional Finals by walking off Georgia Tech in an elimination game earlier in the day. Wisconsin finishes the 2022 season with a 30-21 record.
MADISON – Christian A. Nielsen passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. He was the son of Agnes and Christian D. Nielsen. He was born in Oldenburg Germany and grew up in Kiel Germany. He held a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He also held multiple patents. Dad immigrated to America in 1949 where he met his future wife, Carol. He enjoyed his work and loved flying sailplanes, woodworking, photography, nature, animals and history. Dad always put family first.
MONROE, Wis. — James Lavern Zweifel, age 64 of Monroe passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. He was born on April 13, 1958 at St. Clare Hospital in Monroe the son of Wilmer “Bill” and Donna (Hanna) Zweifel. James farmed until he started working in construction. Over the years he had worked for Monroe Ready Mix, Monroe Construction, and Hammersly Construction in Madison.
COLUMBUS/ROCKFORD—Richard H. Robbins, age 70, passed away with two daughters by his side, listening to Jimmy Buffett at River Bluff Nursing Home in Rockford, IL on Friday, May 20, 2022. He was born on May 27, 1951, to Lester and Doris (Krenz) Robbins and was raised in Columbus. Richard was a 1970 graduate of Columbus High School where he was also on the golf and football teams. Richard graduated from UW Oshkosh with a business degree. He dabbled in the insurance industry and Sales Force with his brother before working for the past 20 years for UPS. He loved golfing, traveling, going to Jimmy Buffett concerts and spending time with his children and granddaughter. A Packer, Brewer, Badgers, Bucks and Chicago Blackhawks fan, Richard also enjoyed parasailing and was always up for trying something new.
Polly Ann McGinley, age 98, of Mt. Horeb passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at her residence following an illness. She was born on July 16, 1923, in Spring Green, WI the daughter of John and Ruth (Meyers) Schoenmann. Polly was married to Edward “Ned” McGinley on September 25, 1943.
SPRING GREEN, Wis. — The World’s Greatest Living Band Director Francis J. “Hank” Dedrick passed away on May 18, 2022 at Sauk Prairie Hospital with his family by his side, after a brief fight with lung cancer. He was born in Yuba, WI on April 20th,...
Robert J. Mellenberger, age 76 passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. in Fitchburg. He was born on January 11, 1946 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison the son of Alfred and Edna (Schilt) Mellenberger. Bob graduated from Belleville High School in 1964. On September 29, 1973 he was united in marriage to Dorothy “Dottie” Denson at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Madison.
Comments / 0