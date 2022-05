WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is dead, and two others wounded, after an overnight fight between two women at a city park ended in gunfire. West Palm Beach police said witnesses told them the two 18 year olds — one from Boynton Beach and the other from West Palm Beach — arranged to meet at Lincoln Park, after midnight Sunday, to fight.

