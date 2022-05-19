ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Shooting sends 1 to hospital

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to the...

www.wafb.com

WAFB.com

Gardere area shooting leaves 1 person dead Sunday night

Rescue Rehome Repeat held their puppy adoption day in Ascension Parish. A non-profit called Evolve is trying to bring awareness to all the lives lost in 2021 with a balloon release. Man shot after disagreement escalates at Baton Rouge grocery store. Updated: 6 hours ago. A man was shot Sunday...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House

It’s time to splash into summer! BREC has announced it will officially open its Liberty Lagoon Waterpark Saturday. Collision of 2 boats on False River leaves 1 dead, 1 missing. Updated: 6 hours ago. A fishing tournament along False River turned deadly after an accident between two boats happened...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
KATC News

Baton Rouge teen missing in the waters of Orange Beach

A Baton Rouge teenager is missing after getting swept up in rough waters while on a beach trip this past weekend, a Mobile station is reporting. WALA reports Tyreke Walker was celebrating his birthday with family in Orange Beach when he disappeared this past Saturday. He turned 14 years old just days earlier.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Collision of 2 boats on False River leaves 1 dead, 1 missing

It’s time to splash into summer! BREC has announced it will officially open its Liberty Lagoon Waterpark Saturday. Three people, including two juveniles, were wounded during a shooting at Waffle House in Gonzales early Saturday morning, authorities said. BRFD rescues toddler from house fire. Updated: May. 21, 2022 at...
GONZALES, LA
WDSU

Louisiana boy drowns in Biloxi resort pool

BILOXI, Miss. — A Louisiana boy died Sunday in Mississippi after drowning at a resort pool. According to Capt. Milton Houseman with Biloxi Police, a 2-year-old Louisiana boy died after drowning in a pool at Margaritaville Resort. Houseman said the boy drowned around 4 p.m. The boy has not...
BILOXI, MS
brproud.com

Podcast brings attention to unsolved Livingston Parish case

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This week, Livingston Parish authorities are highlighting a podcast that sheds light on an unsolved case that’s baffled officials for over a decade. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), 58-year-old Barbara Blount vanished from her Holden home on May 2, 2008,...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
99.9 KTDY

One Dead, Three Wounded in Waffle House Shooting

A 24-hour eatery just off Interstate 10 in Gonzales is now a crime scene after a deadly early-morning shooting there. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Waffle House on LA 30 near its intersection with the interstate. According to WAFB-TV in Baton...
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Residents gather to help high crime rate community

BATON ROUGE - When it comes to the needs for residents in one under-served area of Baton Rouge, a group is reaching out with help by starting an annual community gathering to address their concerns. Residents gathered at a park in Brookstown to offer solutions to the problems they have.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Community mourns dentist who died in boat crash on False River

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a deadly boat crash along False River Friday night, the community is in mourning over Dr. Kenneth St. Romain’s death. A Facebook post from St. Romain’s dentistry says he will “forever be a cherished and loved husband and father. And he has been an incredible light to so many family’s lives.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

High-speed chase involving BRPD ends with multiple charges against Gonzales man

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tevin Marcus Washington, 24, of, Gonzales, was arrested after a police chase which started on Greenwell Springs Rd. and ended on North Blvd. A little before 9:15 p.m., on Thursday, May 19, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a Dodge Charger heading east on Greenwell Springs Rd. The vehicle did not have a properly displayed license plate.
GONZALES, LA
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

