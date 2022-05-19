Recipients chosen for 8th annual memorial scholarship honoring fallen LVMPD officers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Eighth Annual Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo Memorial Scholarship was awarded to 12 children of active-duty LVMPD and corrections officers Thursday.

Each student will receive a $5,000 scholarship to go toward any fees related to the school of their choice. The recipients were chosen based on their GPA, overall merit, and community engagement.

Scholarship funds are raised by the LVMPD Foundation through individual and corporate donors. This year’s scholarships are also funded in part by a grant from County Commission Recovery’s Outside Agency Grant Program.

The scholarship program was named in memory of LVMPD officers Beck and Soldo, who were killed in 2014.

