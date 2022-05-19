Grand Rapids Silent Observer increases reward money for tips that lead to arrest

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have released photos of the suspects in the shooting that took place outside East Kentwood High School last week. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says they hope someone may be able to identify the people depicted in the photos. A total of...
MUSKEGON, MI – Police found two people dead at a Muskegon area residence in what they believe to be a murder-suicide shooting. Identities of the individuals who died in the Friday, May 20 incident were not immediately released, according to the Muskegon Police Department. Police were dispatched to a...
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 22, 2022) – A 41-year-old Holland man is recovering, and a 37-year-old Holland man is in custody after a stabbing incident on Holland’s North Side during the overnight hours on Sunday. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, deputies were dispatched to the...
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a person of interest in a retail fraud case. The Sheriff’s Office said that the person in the photos had different clothes on, but it is the same person. Anyone with information...
State police were not expecting to find a missing girl while conducting a routine traffic stop Friday night, but troopers with the Metro South post were able to reunite a child with her family after pulling over a vehicle in Inkster.
A Michigan woman has been arrested in downtown South Bend on drug and gun charges. An Indiana State Trooper saw the driver of a Yamaha motorcycle commit several moving violations in the area of Michigan and Bronson Streets. During the stop, the trooper found that the motorcycle’s passenger had a...
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A Midland man has escaped police custody. Michigan State Police say 34-year-old Brandon Jeffery Gear allegedly escaped a patrol car after being handcuffed and taken into custody for suspected possession of meth. He was last seen wearing an orange and black sweatshirt with blue jeans around...
KENTWOOD, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say detectives arrested two 18-year-olds in the shooting of two people outside of a high school graduation ceremony near Grand Rapids this week. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says its detectives, with the help of the Michigan State Police and Livonia police, made a...
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A murder suspect is in custody, after Kalamazoo police say he shot and killed a woman in her home Friday, prompting an Amber Alert for his and the woman’s 1-year-old child. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley says 32-year-old Eric James...
A 5-year-old boy in Michigan was viciously attacked by two dogs last week, leaving him with serious facial injuries that required extensive reconstructive surgery. On May 12, the 5-year-old victim, Little Hunter Callender, was playing with his younger sister outside his grandmother’s house in Grand Rapids when two pit bulls jumped out of a neighbor’s vehicle and attacked him, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family.
