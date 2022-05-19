Nutley Boys Volleyball Wins Final Match of Season; Finishes .500

Junior Marcella Blancato continued her stellar junior season by breaking the 800-meter school record Nutley High School record at the Essex County Track and Field Championships. Blancato went with the leaders and ran a 69.1 opening 400, then came back in a 74. In the final 200 meters, she used her sprinter’s speed to pass five runners moving from 7th to 2nd place. She finished in 2nd place. The previous night, Blancato scored a 6th place finish in the 400 meters running a seasonal best of 1:00.97. Sophomore Cynthia Depersio scored a top ten finish in the 400 meters racing to a PR of 1:01.68. Junior Megan Riccardi unloaded a big PR in the javelin with an 81-8. Senior Jayden Cuevas hopped, skipped, and jumped out to a PR 39-9.5 in the triple jump and raced to a PR 11.83 in the 100 meters. Senior Tim Twomey raced to a PR of 56.36 in the 400 meters.

NUTLEY, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO