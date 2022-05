BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police are investigating an attempted robbery that happened in the 300 block of Alderson Avenue. It happened at 10:08 p.m. on Thursday, May 19. Sgt. Brad Mansur with the Billings Police said the suspect asked the victim for a ride. She then got in the driver's seat. The victim went over to try to get her out of his car. The suspect then put the car in reverse and backed up across the street, crashing into a parked car.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO