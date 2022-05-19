Man gets life without parole for molesting 2 children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of sexually abusing two 11-year-old girls in separate incidents was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with no chance of parole.

Barcimeo Candelaria, 29, was found guilty last year of three counts of child sexual molestation, including victim and kidnapping enhancements.

The first incident occurred when Candelaria told a girl they were going to pick up his paycheck but drove her to a remote location in Taft where he sexually assaulted her, according to prosecutors.



On Nov. 20, 2019, Candelaria molested a second girl, telling her he would give her a ride home but, as with the first incident, instead taking her to a remote location where he attempted to have sex with her, prosecutors said. She fought him and suffered bruising to her arms.

DNA evidence linked Candelaria to the assault, prosecutors said.

