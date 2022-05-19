ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Community members call for executive order to halt Buffalo City budget vote

By Pheben Kassahun
 4 days ago
With Saturday's events still so fresh in people's minds, some people want city leaders in Buffalo to pause plans to advance the Mayor's budget proposal.

Thursday's gloomy day accurately depicts how the greater Buffalo community is feeling, as members mourn the loss of 10 people who were ripped away from us.

"I want us to uplift our fallen members of our community, Our fallen warriors. I want us to hold our families and their loved ones. Not only in our hearts but in our actions. I want us to uplift those who have survived the massacre that occurred on Saturday," Free the People WNY Coalition member, Geovaira Hernadez said.

While the families of who people are now calling "The Jefferson 10" mourn, a large group of advocates are also calling on the city to pause and reflect when it comes to the upcoming budget.

"We need to invoke the emergency order for Bryon Brown to pause the budgeting process. That's necessary. Eight days after this tragedy, 8 days after this massacre, our city is supposed to vote on this budget. How does that work," one person said on the steps of City Hall.

The $5.4 million will pay for additional funding for police, which is the highest increase of any department, all while the group said areas like buffalo's east side continue to suffer from the lack of resources.

Partnership for the Public Good policy fellow, Miles Gresham said, "Erie County budgets routinely short changed taxpayers in Buffalo, where most of the county's African American residents live, and the options for affordable housing, outside from the City of Buffalo and Erie County, are abysmal."

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said he finds no reason to delay the city budget.

"I think the first priority right now is to reopen the current grocery store that exists and that's the intention of the Tops Supermarket. They plan on reopening. The thing that has delayed their ability to reopen is the ongoing police investigation," Mayor Brown said.

While helping with donation efforts at Niagara Square the mayor stated the budget process has operated as intended.

"We've taken extra steps to send budgetary material out to block clubs out to small clergy and others so there's no reason whatsoever to delay the budget," Mayor Brown said.

wskg.org

Governor’s views on gun control have evolved

ALBANY, NY (WSKG) – After last weekend’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York Governor Kathy Hochul called for enacting new gun control measures in New York, which already has the strictest gun control measures in the nation. It’s a big change from Hochul’s time in Congress, when the NRA gave her an “A” rating.
CNN

Buffalo's Black residents receive warm embrace after mass shooting but worry about what happens 'when the hugs stop'

Buffalo, New York (CNN) — Julie Harwell and Lamont Thomas were treated like celebrities as they weaved through the makeshift marketplace in Buffalo, New York. Their East Side neighbors greeted them with hugs and words of support. Perfect strangers handed them bags of groceries. Vendors passed them crates full of potatoes, strawberries, blackberries and cucumbers. Some folks simply asked, "Can I pray for you?"
2 On Your Side

Cuomo calls for national assault weapons ban during Buffalo visit

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited Buffalo on Sunday morning to address the Tops mass shooting and gun violence in general. Cuomo showed up for Sunday service at True Bethel Baptist Church, where there was music, dance, and worship. There was also discussion about what happened on May 14, when 10 people were killed and three more wounded during a mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops grocery store.
News 4 Buffalo

Erie County Republican Committee endorses Rep. Chris Jacobs for new 23rd Congressional District

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Republican Committee announced Sunday it strongly reaffirms its endorsement of Congressman Chris Jacobs for re-election in New York’s new 23rd Congressional District. The endorsement comes days after Jacobs, who currently represents New York’s 27th Congressional district, announced his run in the new congressional district after the State Legislature […]
