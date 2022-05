The following is a list of upcoming historical events in the Madison County area:. 11 a.m. a new historic marker will be unveiled in front of the Cider House Antiques on Route 20 in Bouckville. The maker honors the location of the former Motts Cider Mill Complex. The event will feature a short tour of the Mott display at Cider House Antiques, the Methodist Church across the road that has a stained glass window dedicated to Seward Mott and the Chenango Canal Cottage where pictures of Mott and his original factory can be seen. Parking is available on the campground. Following the ceremony and tours attendees are invited to Quacks diner down the road for lunch and conversation. For more information contact Diane Van Slyke at 315-729-8323 or email: chenangocanaltowpath@gmail.com.

