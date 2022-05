Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be making his return to the wrestling ring at Starrcast V, but that's not the only event he'll be a part of during the Starrcast V festivities. It's now been revealed that on Friday, Jul 29th, Flair will be in the hot seat for The Roast of Ric Flair. Roasting Flair will be a collection of some of his dearest friends and a host of talented comedians, and if you want to see it live you can at the Nashville Fairgrounds, though you can also watch it worldwide on FITE. You can check out tickets for the big event right here.

