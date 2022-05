FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Fond du Lac had to be transported to a hospital after a shooting incident that authorities described as targeted. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on May 22 around 10:45 p.m., it was notified of shots fired in the area of Cemetery Road and Lakeshore Drive. It was reported that a person in a vehicle fired multiple rounds, hitting one person.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO