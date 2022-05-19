ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

The Guy That She's Dating Tried To Get Her To Make Dinner For All His Friends But She Wasn't Invited To Eat With Them

 4 days ago

A 23-year-old woman has been seeing a 28-year-old guy for the last year. They aren't committed though, as they both actively see other people and are not interested in a traditional kind of relationship where they would refer to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend.

A couple of weeks back, she met up with him for a date, but that date didn't go all that well, as there was some tension about some smaller issues between them, though they were able to work past all of that.

After that date ended, she crashed at his place for the night, since they don't live in the same city.

When she got up the next morning, this guy wanted to know if she would like to make dinner with him later on, and she thought it was his attempt to make her feel better about their not-so-great date.

Additionally, they do frequently like to cook with one another and they find it to be an enjoyable activity.

"Lovely idea, I was very excited to spend some quality time cooking and eating together because we’re both foodies," she explained.

"So fast forward. We’re walking through the supermarket getting groceries for some elaborate 4-hour recipe we’re going to make."

As they're strolling down an aisle full of vegetables, this guy blurts out that he will be sure to "save" her some of the food they're about to make.

She was incredibly confused by what he was talking about, as she thought they would be making and eating dinner together that evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ba2lP_0fk52YhL00
Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

Nope, she was wrong. This guy invited a bunch of friends for dinner, and she was not invited to eat with them.

So he expected her to invest 4 hours into an elaborate recipe of pulled pork and BBQ sauce, yet he didn't want her to stick around and eat along with him and his friends.

She didn't have much more to say to him as they finished up their grocery shopping. It left her feeling wildly silly and insignificant.

"He got irritated with me for ‘making assumptions that I would stay over for dinner' and then being quiet and upset and avoidant (especially the avoiding part) about it when he told me I couldn’t," she said.

She tried to make it clear to him why she was so hurt, but he didn't quite see things from her perspective and he got angry with her.

"I can see why it can be frustrating when I get upset, because I get very quiet and cold/avoidant," she continued.

"I’m aware this is a problem and I’m working on it. On the other hand, I feel like he should have communicated better and maybe cared about my feelings a little more."

"He normally is a great person and this incident feels way out of character."

Now, she has met his friends on previous occasions, and she likes his friends. His friends also know about her and the fact that she is seeing him, so it's not like he's keeping her some big secret from those closest to him.

She's ok with him wanting to spend alone time with his friends, but it's upsetting to her that he was planning on making her cook all of that food for them before asking her to leave his place.

In the end, she left without helping him cook for his friends, but she's still wondering if she was wrong in assuming she would be eating a meal that she was expected to help him cook.

What do you think?

