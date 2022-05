~ Submitted by Ann A. Kiessling, Ph.D. hould the increase in SARS2-positive tests in the Bedford Schools Sound a Public Health Alarm?. The answer is no, not at this time. The clearest characteristic of the SARS2/COVID19 pandemic has been the relative lack of serious illness and death among children and healthy adults. Beginning early in the pandemic, antibody surveillance studies revealed there were far more SARS2 infected people than positive tests reported because most infected persons had not been ill. That holds true today. Moreover, since home test kits are now widely available, positive tests are no longer a useful metric of disease threat because many positive and negative tests are not reported to health officials.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO