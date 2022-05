Overwatch 2 was first announced during Blizzcon 2019, and since then the first beta wave has kicked off. As of right now, the full release is still slated for sometime in 2023, but there is another planned beta session set come on June 16 not long after E3 2022 has kicked off. From our own hands-on impressions, the sequel feels more like Overwatch 1.5 as opposed to a full blown sequel and UI rework of the scoreboard seems to be at odds with the series' spirit.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO