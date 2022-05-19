Pueblo West woman accused of embezzling thousands from employer

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo West woman faces felony charges after Pueblo Co. Sheriff's deputies say she made hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent charges on company credit cards.

Lisa Baker, 52, was arrested Thursday on a felony warrant for theft and identity theft. This follows an investigation that goes back to January 2020, when detectives were notified by an owner of P&A Flooring of the fraudulent credit card charges.

Following their investigation detectives believe that Baker, who was the company's bookkeeper, used one company card to charge more than $212,000 worth of groceries, clothing, and online purchases. Investigators also say that Baker made an additional $41,000 in charges on two other company cards.

Baker is currently in the Pueblo County Jail.

