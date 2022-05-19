'It's very frustrating:' Vystar customer fed up with continued online banking issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If there is bad weather on the horizon and power outages become possible, here are some items to consider in advance of severe weather. If you have space in your refrigerator or freezer, consider filling plastic containers with water, leaving about an inch of space inside each one (water expands as it freezes, so it is important to leave room in the container for the expanded water). Place the containers in the refrigerator and freezer. This chilled or frozen water will help keep food cold if the power goes out.

