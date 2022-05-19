New police chief inherits staffing shortage issue in Alexandria department

WASHINGTON — A Maryland man who scaled walls outside the U.S. Capitol Building before assaulting police on Jan. 6 was sentenced Monday to 33 months in prison. Matthew Ryan Miller, 23, of Howard County, appeared before U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss to hear his sentence for two felony charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting police. Miller’s plea deal called for a recommended sentence of 41-51 months after a dangerous weapon enhancement was dropped, and prosecutors asked Moss to sentence him to the upper end of that: 51 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. In their sentencing memo, prosecutors pointed to Miller’s participation in repeated assaults on officers defending the Lower West Terrace Tunnel, including an assault with a fire extinguisher.

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO