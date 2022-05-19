ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

New police chief inherits staffing shortage issue in Alexandria department

WUSA9
WUSA9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The new police chief in Alexandria hopes to tackle the issue of staffing shortages as one of his main priorities. Chief Don Hayes was promoted to the position after serving as acting chief since June. The D.C. native has been with the department for 41 years and took...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hayes, VA
ffxnow.com

JUST IN: FCPS bus workers charged with abuse after kid suffers head injury

(Updated at 11:20 a.m.) A former Fairfax County Public Schools bus driver and an attendant have been charged with abuse and neglect after a 3-year-old kid was injured on a ride home from school, police reported today (Monday). According to the Town of Vienna Police Department, its officers were called...
VIENNA, VA
WDVM 25

DC Special Police Officer shot and killed

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — An on-duty D.C. Special Police Officer is dead after a shooting took place in the 2500 block of Elvans Road in Southeast D.C. Around 12:23 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to the area after hearing the sounds of a gunshot. Upon arrival, they found the Special Police Officer dead on the scene […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Maryland man who scaled walls, attacked police on Jan. 6 sentenced to 33 months in prison

WASHINGTON — A Maryland man who scaled walls outside the U.S. Capitol Building before assaulting police on Jan. 6 was sentenced Monday to 33 months in prison. Matthew Ryan Miller, 23, of Howard County, appeared before U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss to hear his sentence for two felony charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting police. Miller’s plea deal called for a recommended sentence of 41-51 months after a dangerous weapon enhancement was dropped, and prosecutors asked Moss to sentence him to the upper end of that: 51 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. In their sentencing memo, prosecutors pointed to Miller’s participation in repeated assaults on officers defending the Lower West Terrace Tunnel, including an assault with a fire extinguisher.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime#Community Policing#Retirement
WUSA9

Man and woman face charged of impersonating US Marshals in Maryland

WALDORF, Md. — A Maryland man is facing multiple charges after officials say he impersonated a U.S. Marshal. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Maryland, 37-year-old Antione William Tuckson has been indicted on charges of false impersonation of an officer and employee of the United States and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Officials have also charged 40-year-old Nijea Nicole Rich as a co-conspirator.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WUSA9

'People's Convoy declares victory' | Truckers leave Hagerstown speedway

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — After only a few days back in the D.C. region, the group of truckers protesting federal COVID mandates calling itself the People's Convoy has put an end to its protests. In a press release Friday, the convoy "declared victory" and said its leadership would begin transitioning from a national movement to one focused on growth at the state level.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WTOP

Person of interest sought in deadly NW shooting

Police are looking for a person of interest in a Monday shooting that killed a man near D.C.’s Thomas Circle. It happened on the east side of Thomas Circle just before 9:30 a.m., when officers were in the area patrolling and heard gunshots, said Assistant Chief Andre Wright. They...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Teen injured in shooting in Northwest DC, police say

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting in Northwest, D.C. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1200 block of N. Capitol Street. Officers say a teenage boy was injured in the shooting. He was found conscious and breathing. There is...
WASHINGTON, DC
Supermarket News

Lidl plans third Washington, D.C., store

Hard discount grocer Lidl has unveiled plans for a third Washington, D.C., store as it readies the opening of its 34th Virginia location next week. The Washington DC Economic Partnership (WDCEP) said Monday that Lidl US plans to build a nearly 29,000-square-foot in Upton Place, a new mixed-use development at 4000 Wisconsin Ave. NW in the District of Columbia by Donohoe Cos. and partner Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIMCO). No expected opening date was disclosed.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Commanders purchase 200 acres of land in Woodbridge, Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — The Washington Commanders may have just taken a big step forward in selecting the team's future stadium location, with Virginia continuing to play a leading role. According to a Commanders spokesperson, the organization has purchased 200 acres of land in Woodbridge, Virginia for approximately $100 million....
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy