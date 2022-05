FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Ana Watson blasted a grand slam and Josie Bower hit a solo homer as Baylor run-ruled UC San Diego, 10-2, on Sunday in the National Invitational Softball Championship. After receiving a first-round bye, the No. 2-seeded Bears (29-24) played their first game of the tournament...

