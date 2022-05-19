ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Together For Ukraine 5k

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aVyAJ_0fk51H2r00

VESTAL, NY – A community event to raise money for the war in Ukraine is being held Saturday, May 21st.

Together For Ukraine, an organization founded in 2014, is hosting a 5K to raise funds for those who have been devastated by the war.


The event will begin at the Coal House in Vestal and the course weaves participants through the Rail Trail.


President of Together for Ukraine, Anatoliy Pradun is a Vestal resident and says there’s no better place for a race than the Rail Trail. Anatoliy was born in Ukraine and moved to Binghamton with his family when he was sixteen.


He says when the war broke out, he didn’t sleep for a week. The funds raised from the event will go to Ukrainians who have been separated from their families because of the invasion.

President of the Together for Ukraine Foundation Anatoliy Pradun says, “We will be more focusing on helping children. Children’s camps in Ukraine, resettlement and refugees, that’s basically our primary goals right now. In the beginning, yes, the need was so urgent for medical supplies, first aid kits, tourniquets and a lot of medical supplies basically. But now we are pivoting more into different, focusing more on different long term projects.”

Roughly sixty people are currently registered Anatoliy says he hopes to have at least one-hundred participants. If you have a disability, but still want to partake in the event, accommodations will be made.


The race starts at 10 a.m. To register for Saturday’s event, you can visit https://togetherforukraine.us/ .
The pre-registration fee is thirty-five dollars and same day registration is forty-dollars.

The sponsors for the event include:

Hatala Orthodontics

Miller Auto

Budget auto

Auto smart

P&J Corp

Upstate Concrete Coatings

Spiedie & Rib Pit

Driven automotive

Tanks auto

State Farm -Chris Palmer

Ziebart

Basha’s Lebanese Grill

Christine Marchuska

Upfront auto clinic

Euro foods

Deninis Constitution


For more information, you can call 221-3727.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Latest numbers, May 23th

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County. 598 cases have been reported in the past 5 days, with 74 of them new. 68 people are currently in the hospital. The number of deaths has increased again to 523.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Redrawn NY Congressional Map Approved, Tenney Won’t Run in Broome

Candidates for U.S. Congress in New York now know if some of their campaign money was wasted trying to woo residents that don’t live in their districts. A Steuben County Judge has approved the new district maps redrawn by an appointed “Master” to reflect population changes under the 2020 census and replace the maps approved by the Democrat-controlled legislature that gave advantage to Democratic candidates.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Vestal, NY
Society
City
Vestal, NY
Vestal, NY
Sports
wskg.org

Homelessness increased by 50% in the Southern Tier, count finds

BINGHAMTON, NY (WSKG)—Homelessness in the Southern Tier increased by more than 50 percent over the past year, according to new preliminary data from the Southern Tier Homeless Coalition. The coalition runs programs and tracks homelessness in Broome, Chenango, Otsego, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga counties. Across that region, 483 people...
KISS 104.1

One Month Later: Aliza Spencer’s Killer Remains at Large

Several weeks after someone fatally shot 12-year-old Aliza Spencer near her Binghamton home, city police have made no arrests in the case. Investigators have said Aliza sustained a gunshot wound to her chest around 10 p.m. April 21 as she walked with her father and brother near the family home on Bigelow Street.
BINGHAMTON, NY
localsyr.com

Newsmakers: Buffalo Mayor, President Biden, Broome Co. District Attorney

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After reporting in Buffalo and Binghamton all week, NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan focuses Newsmakers on the deadly mass shooting at a Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue. First, a one-on-one interview with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. Second, unedited remarks from President Joe Biden, who...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Deadly Week for COVID in Broome County

The local death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continues its grim upward march. Broome County on May 19 reported two more lives lost bringing the total to seven for the week. Broome County has now lost 518 residents to the pandemic. Chenango County added two names to the death rolls for a total of 122 deaths and Cortland County May 19 reported another death, bringing their total to 121.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Together For Ukraine#Ukrainians#The Together For
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott IBM Demolition Slated for June

Village of Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson spoke with FOX 40, about the demolition of the historic IBM factory in Endicott. While some sections of the industrial campus are still in use, all of the buildings north of North Street, across from the McKinely, will be demolished, after sitting vacant for several years.
ENDICOTT, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy