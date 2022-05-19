Greensboro Police host banquet honoring fallen officers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Vy’Teshia and Frank Badger from Greensboro set their sights on Leveling up after launching Jump Jump Around Inflatables at the start of the pandemic. “Level Up was co-founded by me and my wife. We started with Jump Jump Around Inflatables in 2020. Level Up is our new entity for the business,” Frank said. “Right now, we mainly do combos, a bounce house, with a water slide attachment. When the kids go onto the bus, they’ll see an array of lights. They’ll see stadium style seats. They’ll also see an assortment of games.”

