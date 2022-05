Oakland is home to some of the most renowned cannabis shops in the country. In the past, it has been referred to as the "Silicon Valley for Weed." The intersection of these two principles has produced technology-enabled marijuana delivery dispensaries that can supply flower, vapes, edibles, and a myriad of other cannabis items within a few hours. It might be a bit of a hassle to find the ideal dispensary for your needs. SFist has compiled a list of its best recommendations to aid with navigation. It is frequently more than just working for the largest corporation. These are among the top delivery dispensaries in Oakland and the East Bay due to their creativity and personalized touches. Why is this list free to read?

OAKLAND, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO