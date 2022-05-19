Cape Fear Gardening: The mysteries of carnivorous plants

Emerald Isle, North Carolina, confesses its obvious charms—brilliant blue-green waters, a verdant maritime forest, and lush marshes—in its name. From its place on the Crystal Coast, an 85-mile-long barrier island also known as the Southern Outer Banks, its beauty is apparent. But Emerald Isle's most enduring magic reveals itself a bit more slowly. The seaside spot first hooked Lane Harris, who has been a permanent resident for more than 25 years, because it was a haven for the whole family. She recalls seeing her parents taking beach walks, freezing ice cream with her mother on the dock, and watching her children go crabbing. "Right there, we had three generations all enjoying the day," says Harris.

