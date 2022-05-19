ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Cape Fear Gardening: The mysteries of carnivorous plants

By WECT Staff
WECT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 750 species of carnivorous plants are recognized and one of them is native to...

www.wect.com

WECT

Remains of fallen veterans added to artificial reef off Carolina Beach coast

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Monday morning, eight families boarded a charter boat in Carolina Beach to see their loved ones entering their final resting place. It’s the Veterans Memorial Reef’s second year of offering families a unique way to honor their fallen veterans. This year, eight veterans were laid to rest about five miles off the coast of Carolina Beach at the bottom of the ocean.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
neusenews.com

Cooking with Tammy Kelly: Enjoy Fresh Coastal North Carolina Shrimp!

We are a blessed bunch here in Eastern North Carolina, the Crystal Coast is just down the road and that means we are only a short distance away from fresh local seafood! Being close by also means our local markets are able to carry only the freshest seafood as well. It’s always time for sweet, salty Carteret County Shrimp. Give these recipes a try!
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WECT

Man dies in drowning off Oak Island beach

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Bystanders rescued a man from the ocean at SE 70th St. near the St. James Plantation Beach Club access on Oak Island Saturday, May 21, around noon. According to Peter Grendze with Oak Island Water Rescue, a call came in at 12:13 p.m. that a man had been pulled from the water and required medical assistance. Several emergency rescue crews responded from Oak Island, Sunny Point and Brunswick County.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

Frances Weller celebrates 40 years at WECT!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Frances Weller is celebrating her 40th anniversary at WECT!. Each night at 6 p.m. this week, we’ll take a look at her career and accomplishments over the years. Tonight, we take a look back at her start in television news.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Daily South

Emerald Isle Is the Tiny North Carolina Beach Town That Inspires a Slowdown

Emerald Isle, North Carolina, confesses its obvious charms—brilliant blue-green waters, a verdant maritime forest, and lush marshes—in its name. From its place on the Crystal Coast, an 85-mile-long barrier island also known as the Southern Outer Banks, its beauty is apparent. But Emerald Isle's most enduring magic reveals itself a bit more slowly. The seaside spot first hooked Lane Harris, who has been a permanent resident for more than 25 years, because it was a haven for the whole family. She recalls seeing her parents taking beach walks, freezing ice cream with her mother on the dock, and watching her children go crabbing. "Right there, we had three generations all enjoying the day," says Harris.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WECT

Missing one-eyed cat found miles away at famous author’s home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Celia Rivenbark is notorious for her humorous newspaper columns. The award-winning best selling author is known for her edgy jokes. So when she posted on Facebook that a one-eyed cat showed up on her doorstep, readers had to pause wondering if she was making a funny. She wasn’t.
WILMINGTON, NC
power98fm.com

Must-Do’s For A Weekend In Wilmington North Carolina

Summer is essentially here! And that means travel and road trips. In fact, I just got back from a quick weekend getaway to Wilmington. At just over 3 hours from Charlotte, it’s the perfect destination for an easy weekend trip. I love trip planning and creating itineraries/sifting through things to do and prioritizing them. One thing about me is I will not get to a place with no idea what I’m planning to do. So of course I want to share my must-do’s for Wilmington North Carolina for anyone planning to visit.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge repairs require overnight lane closures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Overnight lane closures of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will begin Sunday, May 29 for repairs to the bridge gate. Repairs will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. The North Carolina Department of Transport advises drivers to use caution and slow...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Gullah Geechee Community Ring Shout held in Bolivia

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) —Many community members gathered to enjoy a piece of the Gullah/Gechee culture, attending the first Gullah/Geechee Community Ring Shout on Saturday. The Gullah/Geechee people are descendants of enslaved Africans who were brought to the coastal Carolinas, Georgia, and Florida. The “ring shout” was practiced by them as a religious activity.
BOLIVIA, NC
kiss951.com

5 Things I Wish I Knew Before Visiting Wilmington North Carolina

Travel season is upon us! Summer break, no more Covid restrictions means people are traveling like crazy. Maybe you’re hopping a plane to go to Europe, the Caribbean, or across the country. But also there are so many good road trip destinations close by to check out. This past weekend I took a quick road trip to the North Carolina coast to explore a town I haven’t spent much time in. But I have to say there were a few things I wish I knew before I planned my trip to Wilmington North Carolina.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington orthopedic surgeon testifies in Depp-Heard trial

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA (WWAY/AP) — Testimony resumed Monday morning in the civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Taking the stand Monday morning was Dr. Richard Moore, an orthopedic surgeon from Wilmington, who testified on behalf of Amber Heard in the defamation trial. Moore, who reviewed Johnny Depp’s...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

NEW DETAILS: Collision report sheds new light on viral Chick-fil-A crash

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A collision report from the North Carolina Highway Patrol details some of the events that may have contributed to an accident in a Wilmington Chick-fil-A parking lot. Many people found out about the crash through social media, after a video taken by another customer in the drive-thru was posted on Facebook and TikTok.
WILMINGTON, NC

