Huntingdon County, PA

Allegrippis Trail Days festival this weekend at Raystown Lake

By Maria Cade
 4 days ago

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new three day bike festival in Huntingdon County kicks off on Friday.

The Allegrippis Trails Days will run from Friday through Sunday at the Seven Points Recreational Area, Susquehannock Campground and the Allegrippis Trails at Raystown Lake.

The event is hosted by the Friends of Raystown Lake and was created to celebrate the beauty and fun of the trails for bikers.

Huntingdon County Visitors Bureau Executive Director, Matt Price said guests can look forward to a weekend of mountain biking for all levels.

“We love our mountain biking community that’s formed since the Allegrippis Trails opened in 2009,” Price said. “This trail system being unique to the area brings out a lot of great folks that really enjoy riding the trails.”

Guests can purchase a $35 three-day pass . Children under 12 get in for free.

