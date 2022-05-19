ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

You asked: Why does NBC2 cover so many animal abuse cases?

By Ashley Graham
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In our coverage of animal abuse arrests, we get many comments from viewers.

We hear you. We’re animal lovers too. They are hard to hear and even tougher to watch.

We wanted to know if there are more cases of animal abuse happening in Lee County, or if something else is going on.

“It can’t speak, it can’t defend itself,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno says of animals who face abuse and neglect. “So a person that takes advantage of that has no heart.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office created an Animal Cruelty Task Force in 2019 to investigate cases of animal abuse and neglect. Marceno says now that more people know about the task force, they feel more comfortable reaching out when they see potential abuse.

“I don’t believe that animal cruelty has gone up. Matter of fact, I think it’s the opposite,” Marceno says. “The reporting has gone up.”

The number of cases that LCSO investigated jumped between 2020 and 2021 from 59 cases to 92 cases. As of April 2022, the ACTF has investigated more than 150 cases according to the sheriff’s office.

The Lee County Domestic Animal Services (LCDAS) has seen a downward trend in animals confiscated due to cruelty in the same time frame. The number of calls for service for animal neglect has also gone down, from 2136 calls in 2019 to 1957 calls in 2021.

“I think people are educated more,” Liz McCauley of the Cape Coral Animal Shelter says. “They realize that’s not the way you treat an animal. And I think they’re stepping up, which is a good thing.”

Shelters and trainers in Lee county are stepping up too, in different ways. Liz McCauley says it’s important to report animal cruelty, and just as important to stop it before it starts.

“Unfortunately we see a lot of animal abuse, which goes along with everything like drug use and mental illness,” McCauley says. “Those are unfortunate and those are cases where we definitely want to get those animals out of their hands as quickly as possible.”

She says more people did adopt pets during the early part of the pandemic.As people went back to work and school, some owners did experience behavioral changes in their pets. In some situations, this can lead to tension and potential abuse or neglect.

“It does happen,” McCauley says. “And we try to refer them to a trainer but sometimes the frustration level is just, it’s beyond what they’re capable of dealing with.”

The shelter offers classes to help dog owners build better relationships with their pets using positive reinforcement.

“No one should ever get frustrated and hit an animal. There’s no reason for that,” McCauley says. “There’s ways to train animals. They’re very smart, a lot smarter than we are most of the time.”

Shelter staff and investigators say the best thing to do is reach out to officials if you think someone might be abusing an animal. And if you’re struggling with your pet or need help in any way, reach out for help.

“We’ll be happy to talk to you. And if it’s too frustrating for you, let us take care of the animal,” McCauley says. “Let someone take care of the animal and do what’s right by the animal.”

