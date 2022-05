Brush baseball did everything it could to earn its way to the state tournament, but the Beetdiggers fell just short of making it to the final field of eight teams. On Sunday, in the Class 3A Region 4 tournament that they hosted, the fifth-seeded ‘Diggers defeated No. 28 Salida by a 13-0 finish in the first round before having to face off with No. 12 Resurrection Christian, a team they knew quite well.

BRUSH, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO