The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. The occupy movement in Portland started to fizzle as soon as some of the participants were forced to confront the realities of how some of us struggle to make it through this world. When presented with the realities of how some get by on the streets, they abandoned the project, their values, and paved the way for SAM ADAMS to unleash PPB violence on those of us with the conviction of our values.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO