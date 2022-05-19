ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

Grand Blanc middle schoolers raise money for London Strong Foundation

By Jordyn Bruns
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Middle school students in Grand Blanc took lessons learned from a book and used them to give back to the community. Grand Blanc West Middle School students raised more...

WNEM

Local community college instructor to appear on Jeopardy

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A local community college instructor will appear on Jeopardy later this month. Being a Jeopardy contestant has always been a dream of Aaron Gulyas, history instructor at Mott Community College. Gulyas has made it to the audition phase three times over 13 years. He made it...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Bear spotted in Saginaw Co.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Another bear was spotted in mid-Michigan this weekend. The Thomas Township Public Safety Department said there were three sightings of a bear in the township this weekend. The bear was seen on Kennely and Brookshire, and in the 11000 block of Geddes, police said. The Michigan...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Family, friends dedicate pavilion to longtime TV5 anchor

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Family and friends gathered Saturday morning to remember longtime TV5 news anchor and baseball enthusiast Sam Merrill at a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the pavilion named in his honor. His family and friends initiated the project at the North Saginaw Township Little League...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Woman crashes into Huntington Bank branch in Saginaw Township

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Huntington Bank Branch in Saginaw Township sustained significant damage after a car crashed into the building Monday morning. Police were investigating what caused the unidentified woman to hit the building at 4815 State St. There was no immediate word on injuries or when the...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Appliance store closes unexpectedly, leaving customers holding the bill

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) -- After 100 years, a Grand Blanc Business has apparently shut its doors. People relied on Thomas Appliance for laundry machines, ovens, refrigerators, and other home items. But now, many customers feel slighted, still holding the bill for appliances they say they never received. "I paid...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Midland Daily News

Cultivating new life in Sanford lakebed

Smith’s garden in September 2021 which was his first season of significant planting. (Kerry Noble) When John Smith ventured out that day in late May 2020 to what days earlier would have been covered with sparkling blue water -15 feet deep where he walked - the muck was still squishy and smelly.
SANFORD, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP: Lockdown Initiated At Armada Elementary School

(CBS DETROIT) – School officials contacted Michigan State Police troopers and said Armada schools were going into lockdown due to a possible threat at the elementary school. MSP received the call at about 10:55 a.m. When troopers arrived at the school, they found out that the incident was related to a child custody dispute that happened three days ago. Officials say there is no danger to the students or the school, and the lockdown was precautionary. Police are continuing to investigate into the custody matter. More information will be released as officials continue to investigate. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
ARMADA, MI
abc12.com

Ukrainian exchange student will stay in mid-Michigan and attend CMU

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - A Ukrainian exchange student will have an extended stay in the U.S. The war in Ukraine has altered Mosha Smahliuk plans of returning home after her June 5 graduation from Mount Pleasant High School. "I think my first emotion was shock, then I was really worried...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

TMSG: A familiar radio host is back in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A familiar voice is back on the radio in mid-Michigan. After several years off the air, Matt “Mojo” Hersch is once again behind the mic, with a new cohost, and even a new nickname. And he’s not just back for one time slot, but two! “Here doing mornings with my pal […]
LANSING, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Debit, Credit Card Reader Issues at Meijer Stores in Grand Rapids and Nationwide

What started as a quick shopping trip on a Saturday turned into a four hour ordeal... West Michigan Meijer Stores Cash and Check Only on Saturday. If you're like me, maybe you headed to a West Michigan Meijer store on Saturday, May 21, and were welcomed by a sign on the door stating, "We are currently experiencing issues accepting electronic payments... Cash and check transactions are being accepted."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Flint Journal

District baseball pairings for Flint-area teams

FLINT – Defending state champion Grand Blanc is one of 24 Flint-area baseball teams that will open district play May 31. The district champions will be crowned June 4 and the winners will advance to the regional tournament June 8-11. The regional winners will play in the quarterfinals June...
FLINT, MI

